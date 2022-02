BELMOND—The Algona Bulldogs wrestling squad picked up dual meet victory number 20 Tuesday, Jan. 25, with a pair of non-conference wins.

The Bulldogs topped West Hancock 54-24 and Belmond-Klemme by the score of 60-18 before falling to Humboldt by the score of 43-19. The red-and-black are now 20-4 this winter in dual meets.

Four Algona wrestlers were a perfect 3-0 on the evening in Isaac Wilson (113), Tate Slagle (120), Hayden Thompson (132) and Brandon Harris (160).