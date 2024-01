ANKENY—Hitting the road to open the 2024 campaign, the Algona Bulldog girls’ wrestling squad went 1-2 on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The red-and-black fell to Ankeny by the score of 57-15 before defeating Winterset 57-15 and lost to West Marshall by the score of 54-27.

Gretchen Gorham (190) was the only Bulldog wrestler to go 3-0 on the night as Allison Trunkhill (145) went 2-0 for her team.