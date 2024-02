CLARION—Algona overcame an early 10-point deficit to rally for a 77-42 North Central Conference girls’ basketball victory over the Clarion-Goldfield/Dows Cowgirls on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The 11th ranked Bulldogs trailed 12-2 early in the contest before taking a 20-15 lead at the end of the first period. The visitors led 32-22 at halftime and held a 55-37 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of action.