SPENCER—Stepping outside of North Central Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Algona Bulldog girls basketball squad fell to the Spencer Tigers 72-32 inside the spacious Spencer Fieldhouse.

The Tigers, ranked 11th in Class 4A, shot well during the evening by making 27 of 50 overall field goals in the contest, including seven shots behind the three point arc and went a perfect 11 of 11 from the charity stripe.