AHS boys take second at Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE—A second place finish with 66 points was turned in by the Algona Bulldog boys’ cross-country team on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Dick Bell Invitational.

Bishop Garrigan also competed at the meet and took 10th place with a team score of 281 as Garner-Hayfield/Ventura took the team title with a team total of 36 points.

Isaac Wilson was the top place winner for the red-and-black in seventh place overall in 18:32.15 and Gavin Weber was 12th with a time of 19:04.00.