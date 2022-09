WEBSTER CITY—The Algona boys in the team race and Moriah Knapp in the girls’ individual race were the runner-ups to highlight the performances of the Algona cross-country teams at the Lynx Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29.

The red-and-black boys’ team score of 81 was topped only by North Polk, who had a perfect score of 15 created by having the top five runners.