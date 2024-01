By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Rebounding from a conference loss less than 24 hours earlier, the Algona Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated the Garner-Hayfield/Ventura Cardinals by the final score of 56-42 on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The home team built a 20-point advantage after the first three quarters of play as they improved to 5-4 overall while the Cardinals fell to 3-8 on the year.