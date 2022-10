EAGLE GROVE—The Algona Bulldog boys’ cross-country team finished in second place in the Class A team standings at the Dick Bell Invitational held at the Eagle Grove golf course on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The red-and-black’s team total of 60 points was topped only by No. 6 Gilbert’s team score of 21 as Garner-Hayfield/Ventura placed third with 70 points.