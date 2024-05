CLEAR LAKE—A group of 10 young ladies qualified for the Class 3A state track meet in six different events at the regional track meet held on Thursday, May 9.

The red-and-black finished in fourth place in the team standings with a team score of 80 points as Decorah was the regional champion with a team total of 163 points.

The Bulldogs placed first in just one event as Macy Knapp was an automatic qualifier as she won the 800-meter run in 2:24.80.