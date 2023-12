By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—Seven different Algona Bulldog girls’ wrestlers finished in first place at the Algona Invitational that took place on Saturday, Dec. 9. No team scores were kept in the tournament.

Harley Tobin pinned a pair of opponents to place first at 100 pounds while Reese Taylor went 3-0 with one fall to take first at 110 pounds.