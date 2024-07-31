Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 31 July 2024

“Salute to Veterans” night another huge success

By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

ALGONA—In year number seven of existence, the “Salute to Veterans” event was held in Algona on Thursday, July 25 and once again the event was a huge success.

Things started off with a noon meal at the Farm Bureau Shelter House where for $10, a person got a pulled-pork or shredded chicken sandwich, chips, a cookie or a scotcharoo and drink with all the proceeds going toward the free gate at the 2024 Kossuth County Fair.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

Should President Biden resign or be removed from office due to his health?

Tags