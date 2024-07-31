“Salute to Veterans” night another huge success
By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor
ALGONA—In year number seven of existence, the “Salute to Veterans” event was held in Algona on Thursday, July 25 and once again the event was a huge success.
Things started off with a noon meal at the Farm Bureau Shelter House where for $10, a person got a pulled-pork or shredded chicken sandwich, chips, a cookie or a scotcharoo and drink with all the proceeds going toward the free gate at the 2024 Kossuth County Fair.