News 27 July 2022

Ribbon cutting at the Wine and Spirits Shoppe

 

 

The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at their chamber coffee at Wine and Spirits on Friday, July 15. The store located on Phillips St. in Algona was purchased by T.J. Ricklefs who also owns the Three Doors Down liquor store and Pitchers bar and restaurant in Whittemore. Among the regular items sold in a liqour store they also carry “Whitty Pop” which is popcorn in a variety of flavors including blueberry, garlic parmesan and s’mores. 

