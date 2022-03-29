Skip to main content
Lakota told to make changes by state auditor
News
29 March 2022
One local race on June primary ballot
News
29 March 2022
Many scholarships help students achieve goals
News
29 March 2022
Popejoy receives gift from Henry’s Heroes program
News
29 March 2022
CAP program to prevent child abuse
News
29 March 2022
Exploring careers options with FCCLA
News
29 March 2022
Nominations accepted for Teaching Award
News
29 March 2022
Seven daily topics will highlight National Public Health Week in April
News
29 March 2022
Submitted by
Publisher
on 28 March 2022
PDF Upload
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Do you agree with Republicans' proposal to change Iowa's unemployment benefits, reducing payments more rapidly and requiring people to take an open jobs sooner?
Results
Yes.
100% (1 vote)
No.
0% (0 votes)
• I don't know/care.
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 1