We should not be involved in any way militarily, but offer humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

We have done enough militarily and should not further escalate, potentially, into a war with Russia.

We must continue to provide more weapons to Ukraine to stop Russian expansion.

This is a proxy war with Russia, and we should be in it to win it.

We should let Europe help the Ukraine, if it wants, and stay out of it.

We are on the verge of a world war, and we need to do everything we can to broker peace.

I'm not sure.