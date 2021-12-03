Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Milestone Announcement
Obituary Submission
Suspect charged, officer named in incident at Super 8, subsequent chase
News
3 December 2021
COVID claims another life, 43 new cases here
News
2 December 2021
Kossuth County Photographers Exhibit, Reception Dec. 9
News
2 December 2021
KRHC working with employees on feds’ vax mandate
News
2 December 2021
LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS: Algona Police, Kossuth County Sheriff, Accident Reports
News
2 December 2021
Fire victims have Go Fund Me page set up
News
2 December 2021
Golden Bears drop season opener to Iowa City West
Sports
2 December 2021
Gaels blow past Bishop Garrigan in opener
Sports
2 December 2021
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Reminder December 7 2021
Submitted by
Publisher
on 6 December 2021
PDF Upload
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Search
How do you rate the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ handling of the state’s deer population?
Choices
Deer hunting is good economic development, so it’s about right.
Deer were here before us, so we should just let them be and let nature takes its course.
Deer endanger people, their cars and crops. We have too many.
I’m not sure.
I don’t care.