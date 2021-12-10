Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Milestone Announcement
Obituary Submission
Sheriff charges man with multiple counts
News
10 December 2021
Job seekers can get help Dec. 15 at Tietz Center
News
9 December 2021
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic here Dec. 13
News
9 December 2021
Hospice Lights of Life is virtual; memorial wall set
News
9 December 2021
1,000 pork loins to be given away in Bomgaars parking lot
News
9 December 2021
AMU cable, internet rates up
News
9 December 2021
QPR training for agriculture professionals, producers set
News
9 December 2021
County Redistricting Commission sets public hearing
News
9 December 2021
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Reminder December 14 2021
Submitted by
Publisher
on 13 December 2021
PDF Upload
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Search
Have you been to the Ag & Motorsports Museum, Kossuth County Historical Museum and/or the Camp Algona Museum in the past year?
Choices
• All three.
• None of them.
• Never to any of them.
• Ag & Motorsports and Historical Museum.
• Historical Museum and Camp Algona.
• Camp Algona and Ag & Motorsports.
• Only Ag & Motorsports.
• Only Historical Museum.
• Only Camp Algona.