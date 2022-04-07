Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Public Notices
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Who provides child care in Kossuth County area?
News
7 April 2022
BGHS girls receive gift
News
7 April 2022
Chad Ahlers remembered through gift
News
7 April 2022
Golden Bear boys drop season opener
Sports
7 April 2022
Drive-in theatre fun in West Bend
News
7 April 2022
Wolverine girls win four events at Britt
Sports
7 April 2022
Throwback: Teenagers of Wesley
News
7 April 2022
Creating mousetrap cars
News
7 April 2022
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Reminder April 12 2022
Submitted by
Publisher
on 11 April 2022
PDF Upload
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Search
Do you agree with Republicans' proposal to change Iowa's unemployment benefits, reducing payments more rapidly and requiring people to take an open jobs sooner?
Results
Yes.
50% (2 votes)
No.
50% (2 votes)
• I don't know/care.
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 4