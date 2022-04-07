Submitted by Publisher on 11 April 2022
Do you agree with Republicans' proposal to change Iowa's unemployment benefits, reducing payments more rapidly and requiring people to take an open jobs sooner?

Results

Yes.
50% (2 votes)
No.
50% (2 votes)
• I don't know/care.
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 4