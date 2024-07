ALGONA, Iowa – Learn how to “Preserve the Taste of Summer” during a hands-on workshop from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Kossuth County.

The Preserve the Taste of Summer: Pickle Making and Pickled Products workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, from 5-9 pm in the Algona High School Family Consumer Science Classroom (600 S Hale St., Algona).