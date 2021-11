Amy Daws, LLC

$14.99 paperback

ISBN 978-1944565404

$4.99 Kindle

By Michael Tideman, Author

The numbers speak for themselves.

Sweeper: A Sports Romance Novel by Amy (Danielson) Daws is ranked number one in Kindle sports fiction, number one in Amazon sports romance books and number one in Kindle sports romance. It’s also ranked number 32 out of all Kindle books.