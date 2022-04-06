Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Public Notices
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
What’s Happening & 3-2-Do
News
6 April 2022
RECURRING & ONGOING EVENTS
News
6 April 2022
Manslaughter trial pushed back to July
News
6 April 2022
Algona Publishing owners purchase Spencer Reporter, Northwest Iowa Shopper, more in NW Iowa
News
6 April 2022
Primary election candidates
News
6 April 2022
Prospective plantings report
News
6 April 2022
Bishop Garrigan honor roll students
News
6 April 2022
Solving the complex puzzle of dissolved phosphorus loss
News
6 April 2022
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Opinions
/
Vineyards, oyster beds and a salty treat
Opinions
6 April 2022
Vineyards, oyster beds and a salty treat
By Jim Sloter
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
Search
Do you agree with Republicans' proposal to change Iowa's unemployment benefits, reducing payments more rapidly and requiring people to take an open jobs sooner?
Results
Yes.
33% (1 vote)
No.
67% (2 votes)
• I don't know/care.
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 3
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions