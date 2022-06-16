Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Public Notices
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Fishing Derby set for Sunday, June 26 at Siems Park near Whittemore
News
16 June 2022
Limbaughs mark 70 years in business with June 22 event
News
15 June 2022
Kemna flys athletes to Special Olympics
News
15 June 2022
Baseball traditions continue in Bancroft
News
15 June 2022
Alumni golf outing raises $5,700 for youth rec programs
News
15 June 2022
Vietnam Vets honored on June 25 ceremony
News
15 June 2022
Three students awarded $1,000 from Kiwanis
News
15 June 2022
Offerman awarded scholarship
News
15 June 2022
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Opinions
/
Throwback: Algona Depot
Opinions
15 June 2022
Throwback: Algona Depot
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
Search
Did you vote in the primary election?
Results
Yes
100% (1 vote)
No
0% (0 votes)
I forgot
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 1
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions