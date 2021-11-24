Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Milestone Announcement
Obituary Submission
Prochniak, Fries named third-team all-state
Sports
24 November 2021
Algona council will have to adjust nonprofits funding mechanism; parks planning and projects continue
News
24 November 2021
Kossuth County Sheriff's Report 11-25
News
24 November 2021
Reefer is 1440 Citizen of the Month
News
24 November 2021
Number of Kossuth residents vaccinated climbing, local infection rate lower than area, boosters available
News
24 November 2021
EMS vote nearer reality
News
24 November 2021
County re-precincting committee begins work
News
24 November 2021
CRIES FOR HELP ANSWERED: Man enters burning home to save another
News
24 November 2021
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Opinions
/
LETTER: Opposes CO2 pipeline
Opinions
24 November 2021
LETTER: Opposes CO2 pipeline
To the Editor:
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
Search
What’s the best part of Thanksgiving?
Choices
• Family gatherings.
• Ham
• Stuffing
• Noodles
• Sweet potatoes
• Having the next day off
• Traveling to see others
• Turkey
• Football
• Mashed potatoes and gravy
• Pumpkin pie
• Another pie but not pumpkin
• Getting on to Christmas
• Leftovers
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions