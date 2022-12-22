Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Public Notices
Subscribe
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Opinions
/
Letter to Editor
Opinions
22 December 2022
Letter to Editor
We have so
much in common
To the Editor:
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
For Thanksgiving, your favorite stuffing is...
Choices
From a pot or slow cooker
From inside the turkey
Baked
I skip the stuffing
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions