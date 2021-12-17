Opinions 17 December 2021 Letter to the Editor: To the Editor: I grew up in Algona, Class of 1954. I was so sorry to learn of your recent tornado. Algona is such a wonderful town and you are in my thoughts and prayers. Shirley Maxwell Zulke, Freeport, Ill. RELATED ARTICLES Opinions 16 December 2021 INKSPOTS: Of Christmas lights and un-fun sewing Opinions 16 December 2021 THE ADVANCE EDITORIAL: Use hotel-motel tax only for events, tourism Opinions 16 December 2021 ON THE SIDE: Algona Nativity movie is message the world needs Opinions 16 December 2021 OUR KOSSUTH COUNTY: Community Foundation encourages giving to local nonprofits this holiday Opinions 16 December 2021 THE DAILY UMBRELLA: Let Jesus dry the dishes, except the fancy ones Opinions 16 December 2021 OUT OF THE PAST: 1946 - 12 new homes built on East St. in Algona