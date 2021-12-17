Opinions 17 December 2021

Letter to the Editor:

To the Editor:

I grew up in Algona, Class of 1954. I was so sorry to learn of your recent tornado. Algona is such a wonderful town and you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Shirley Maxwell Zulke, Freeport, Ill.

