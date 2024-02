Of Groundhog Day and caring conductors

Last week, in case some of you missed it, we celebrated Groundhog Day. I’ve never been quite sure why the lowly groundhog has his own day. He’s not a particularly handsome or winsome creature. It would make more sense to have a Collie Day. Or a Persian Cat Day. Or a Teddy Bear Day. But no, somehow the groundhog was chosen to be honored.