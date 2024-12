My next life will be in an after-ski lounge

When you read this, I will have been to Nashville and Los Angeles and back. I’m sure I had a wonderful time. However, I’m writing this days before Christmas, which makes it kind of hard to write about all the things I did.

Therefore, I am re-running a January column I wrote a few years ago. January 29, 1986, to be exact. I love to be exact.

Ink spots, January 29, 1986.