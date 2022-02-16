Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
Subscribe
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Wolverines win district opener 63-53
Sports
16 February 2022
Noon Kiwanis Students of the Month
News
16 February 2022
BGHS girls defeat top-ranked Wolverines
Sports
16 February 2022
Price earns state berth
Sports
16 February 2022
Bishop Garrigan falls to Titans in district play
Sports
16 February 2022
Corwith Public Library awarded $5,000 from State Library of Iowa’s ARPA Grant Program
News
16 February 2022
NU girls wrap up 2nd place in conference
Sports
16 February 2022
North Iowa tops Warriors in district quarterfinals
Sports
16 February 2022
Breadcrumb
Home
/
Opinions
/
Highlights with Henry: Funnel Week Review
Opinions
18 February 2022
Highlights with Henry: Funnel Week Review
By Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City
---
Online Subscribers:
Please
click here to log in
to read this story and access algona.com.
Not an Online Subscriber?
Click here to subscribe
.
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
Search
What do you think of the governor’s decision to end emergency proclamations and three-times-a-week reporting regarding COVID-19?
Choices
• It’s time.
• It’s too soon.
• I don’t know/care.
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions