Governor Reynolds must take control of the IUB hearing
To the Editor:
When questioned about eminent domain during the 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Debate, Governor Reynolds answered many times that “there is a process in place.” That process is playing out now at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge where Summit Carbon Solutions is making the case for its hazardous CO2 pipeline and landowners are being forced to defend their land. Seeing events unfold, it’s questionable if Reynolds understands the process.