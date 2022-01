By Rev. Steve Nofel - First Presbyterian Church

Hey dad, I finally know the stuff I am supposed to...

I thank my God every time I remember you. – Philippians 1:3

Part of my job as a Christian leader is to let children and teens talk to me about whatever they want to talk about. I need to listen and respond. It all goes back to my own youth.

When I was a kid, I always realized I talked too much after I talked too much.