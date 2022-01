Ink Spots by Molly MacDonald

Random thoughts whilst sitting at the computer staring at a blank screen. I haven’t a clue what to write about this week. Not a clue.

My friend, long-time columnist Dorothy Muckey, once told me when that happened to her, she would just look heavenward and say, “Ok, God, I need help.” She said it always worked, and I’ve tried to emulate her ever since. So . . . Ok, God, I need help.