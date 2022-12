I find myself once again in a bit of a time-warp muddle. I’m writing this a few days before I wing my way to California to spend Christmas with daughter Amy, her husband, Dave, their children Dylan and Molly, son Wade, his wife, Jackie, and yet-to-make-first-his-public-appearance, Baby MacDonald. His debut is to be in January. I hope you now have the cast of characters straight. There will be a pop quiz shortly ago.