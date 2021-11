There can be only one explanation when it comes to the decision last week by the Environmental Protection Agency to propose rules to extend the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance deadlines for 2019 and 2020. The 2019 extension applies only to small refineries, but the 2020 extension applies to all refineries. This projects an effort to “reduce volumes and destroy biofuel demand,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.