THIS WEEK'S ADVANCE DELAYED

Due to extremely dangerous travel conditions between the Lakes region and our printer, the Kossuth County Advance will be delivered to residents on Friday of this week, one day later than normal. We encourage everyone to travel safely during this blizzard. The APC office is closed today, and we plan to be closed on Thursday as well as we are moving to a new location at 1308 Hwy 18 E. throughout the day. We will have some limited access to telephone and internet services on Thursday.