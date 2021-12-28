Viola Amelia Hansen

March 1, 1938 - January 1, 2022

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Lund Officiating. A private family burial will be held in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Algona. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran YouTube page and the graveside service will be livestreamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services Facebook page.

Viola Amelia Berninghaus Hansen was born March 1, 1938, in Whittemore. She was the daughter of Louis and Hilda (Ostrom) Berninghaus. She grew up in Lotts Creek and graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1956. She went on to complete beauty school in Fort Dodge.

On June 14, 1959, Viola was united in marriage to Donald Hansen at Lotts Creek Immanuel Lutheran Church. After their marriage, the couple lived in Algona where Vi worked in cosmetology and day care. She touched the hearts of many in her work as a Home Health Aide for Kossuth County Medical Center. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Vi had a heart of gold and was the sweetest lady you could ever meet. She was a loving and dedicated mother to her five children, Charlynn, Neil, Cheryl, Connie and Craig, and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, Kevin, Geoff, Amelia, Emalee, Lucas, Isaac, Ella, Avery, Roque and Marah and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Rohen, Ridge and Addison. She specialized in providing her grandchildren with ice cream for breakfast and root beer floats in fancy glasses. She was happiest when the whole family was together. Most of all, she did not want anyone to be “sad in their hearts”.

Vi loved to garden and enjoyed her flowers. She had special pride in the fern leaf peonies that she cultivated and shared with loved ones. She also enjoyed having coffee and tea with her neighbors.

Vi passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in the early hours of Jan. 1, at Bickford Assisted Living Facility in Davenport. She was 83 when the man upstairs whistled for her.

Vi is survived by her children, Charlynn and Stephen Flaherty of Bowie, Md.; Neil and Rena Hansen of Whittemore; Cheryl and Jerry Thul of Dewitt; Connie and Eric Iglewski of Rochester, N.Y.; Craig and Jodi Hansen of Ankeny; sister, Karen (Berninghaus) and Edward Fouss of Mason City; brother John Berninghaus of Algona; brother, Jim and Jan Berninghaus of Griffith, Ga.; sister-in law Marvel Culbertson of Lone Rock, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Hilda Berninghaus, husband Donald Hansen, and triplet grandchildren, Abe, Ben and Adam Iglewski.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com