June 6, 1939 - January 31, 2022

Thomas Reding, age 82, of Algona, passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters on Jan. 31, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines. Mass of the Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Cecelia in Algona. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in St. Joseph, with military rites conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.