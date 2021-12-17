October 24, 1927 - December 15, 2021

Theodore (Ted) Southgate Herbst passed peacefully from this world Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 94. He is now in Heaven directing God’s choir of angels.

Ted was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Cresco Township (Algona), Iowa, to Theodore Tennant and Olive Southgate Herbst. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepbrother Charles Stevenson, and brothers Joel and Ben. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Lacy Herbst, and daughters Lori (Bob) Dominiczak and Teri (John) Bill. He also leaves behind grandchildren Jacob (Elaine) and Sara Bill, and great-grandchildren Fynn and Henry Bill, sister Adel Morris and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was a World War II Navy veteran and enjoyed going on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2012. He loved spending his summers at the cottage on Lake Thompson in Rhinelander, Wis. He was a long-time member and choir director at First Congregational Church UCC in Algona, and more recently sang in the choir at Ozaukee Congregational Church, Grafton, Wis.

Special thanks to Ted’s great caregivers from Fairway Knoll-Germantown and Brighton Hospice.

Formal services will be held at a later date. Memorials in memory of Ted can be sent to The Salvation Army, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Algona, or Ozaukee Congregational Church in Grafton, Wis.