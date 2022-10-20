November 5, 1955 - October 10, 2022

Terry James Froehlich, Shawnee, Kan., formerly of Whittemore, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Terry was born on Nov. 5, 1955, to Dan and Alice (Hagge) Froehlich in Algona. He graduated from Lu Verne High School in 1974, where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He was employed at Universal, Snap-on Tools, and Hormel before settling on a career as a police officer with the Algona Police Department where he retired in 2011.

He married Terry Hinz in 1977 and they had two daughters; they divorced in 1993. He later married Cindy Smith and they later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Alice Froehlich, and a nephew, Jesse Froehlich.

Survivors include his daughters, Kelly Hill and husband Jeff of Shawnee, Kan., and Amanda Rowan and husband Jerry of Kansas City, Mo. Also, surviving are brothers, Steve Froehlich and wife Judy of Belmond, and Dan Froehlich and wife Polly of Wyoming, Minn. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Jolie and Jalyn Hill of Shawnee, Kan., as well as nieces, nephews and many Froehlich relatives.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, boating, hunting, and yearly trips to Ely, Minnesota with family.

The family will host a memorial in his honor at a later date.