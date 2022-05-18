May 17, 1954 - May 15, 2022

A funeral service for Ron Baas, 67, of Algona, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. The service will be livestreamed on the following link: https://youtu.be/KCWPcPwoRAM. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Algona following the service. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona.

Ronald Marvin Baas was one of a kind. No, he was one of 13. That isn’t what made him unique though, and that’s only the beginning of his far-reaching, infectious, and truly remarkable spirit. He was always surrounded by friends because he never knew a stranger. If you were within ear shot and looked in his direction, there’s no doubt his smile would get your attention to open the door for him, to say a few words, and convert you to his friend. You know that to be true as you read this, don’t you?

You have a handful of stories of your own of how meeting Ron positively affected your life, don’t you? There’s no one he wouldn’t stop and lend a hand if he could. There’s no problem that couldn’t be overcome with his patience and willingness to just listen. And if you were lucky enough to get that second of tranquility between the two of you, he might have even gotten you to laugh when you thought you were in the lowest of places...that’s what it means to be immense in the best of ways. With a heart, all too wonderful, that was shared with everyone.

Ronald is survived by three of his four children; Joshua and Jami with grandsons Jackson and Jude; Jessica, and Noah, as well as the rest of his baker’s dozen brothers and sisters; Lavonne, Russell, Roger, Carol, Kenneth, Mavis, Marcia, Laura, Sandra, Edward, Wanda and Judy.

He was preceded and reunited with his bride Charlene and daughter Nicole, as well as his parents; Rose and Melvin Baas.

When you feel the sun radiating down on you, know he’s smiling and proud of you. He never wanted to see anyone sad, but he didn’t want to make it another year without the love of his life. Be kind to those around you and share that incredible gift he gave you and stories you had together. He will be greatly missed but he will also endure through all of us.

