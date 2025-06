Roger McNeill, 62 of Humboldt, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025 while under Hospice care, at home with Leslie by his side. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Livermore American Legion, with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard and the Otto – Field American Legion Post # 415 of Livermore. Services will be livestreamed via Lentz Funeral Home’s website. Visitation is Friday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lentz Funeral Home in Humboldt. www.lentzfuneralhome.com