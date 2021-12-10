February 27, 1944 - November 26, 2021

Richard Louis Kahler, 77 of Britt, passed away with family by his side and in his heart on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Westview Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial was in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft. Military rites were by the Bancroft VFW.

Richard was born Feb. 27, 1944, to Herman and Laura (Lappe) Kahler in Bancroft. He graduated from St John’s High School in 1962 and was united in marriage to Delores Ann Krebsbach on May 14, 1966, in Ledyard. He served in the U.S. Army 1966-1968. Following his honorable discharge the couple made their home in Britt. Rich was employed at Iowa Mold and Tooling from 1968 to 2006.

Rich was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Britt VFW. Rich enjoyed woodworking, dancing, playing 500, watching movies and most of all spending time with family. He took pride in his perfectly groomed yard, clean vehicles and watching his grandchildren grow into adulthood. A man of few words, Rich was a hard-working, kind, gentle person who will be missed dearly.

Rich is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dee; son Kevin of Algona and daughter Kathy of Mankato, Minn.; four grandchildren, Jack, Rachel, Nick and Emily of Mankato; his siblings, Albert (Mary) Kahler of Bancroft, Tony (Lael) Kahler of Bancroft, Barb (Richard) Ruzicka of Belleville, Ill., Allen (Deb) Kahler of Ceylon, Minn., Betty Hanson of Blue Earth, Minn., Kenny (Elaine) Kahler of Bancroft and John (Pam) Kahler of Bancroft; sisters-in-law Ginger Krebsbach of Algona and Pam Krebsbach of Blue Earth; and nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Shirley Kahler; sister Donna Hellman; and brothers-in-law Denny Hellman, Carl Hanson, Maurice Krebsbach, Don Krebsbach and Pat Krebsbach; parents-in-law Jack and Mary Krebsbach; nephew Don Kahler; niece Deb Homan and great-nephew Seth Hellman.