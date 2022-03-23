Pauline Frances Votteler

September 10, 1931 - March 10, 2022

Pauline Frances Drommer Bennett Votteler, 90, went to be with the Lord March 10, 2022, with family by her bedside, in Gillette Wyo.

Funeral services for Pauline will be held at 10 a.m., March 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fenton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Fenton following the service.

Pauline was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Rockwell City. Pauline spent her youth in Rockwell City with grandparents close by in Pomeroy. She graduated from Rockwell City High School in 1949, attended Drake University, receiving a degree in education, later pursued and obtained a master’s degree, and taught elementary grades for 39 years. While teaching in Ames, she met Vincent A. Votteler of Fenton while he was attending Iowa State University, College of Veterinary Medicine. Vince and Pauline were married Dec. 26, 1953, in Fort Dodge, and had two daughters, Vicki and Jane. In 1972, they moved to Pierre, S.D. They were married for 56 years. At Vince’s passing, Pauline moved to Gillette, Wyo., where her daughter Jane and her grandchildren resided. With family time as a priority, Pauline and Vince attended many activities, games, and recitals for their children and grandchildren.

Pauline is survived by her daughters Vicki Parkin of St. Clair, Mo., Jane Glaser, of Gillette, Wyo., her grandchildren Christine Winterholler, of Gillette, Wyo., Joshua Bradberry of Gillette, Wyo., her great-grandchildren, Cooper Winterholler and Declan Bradberry, both of Gillette, Wyo., nieces and nephews in Iowa, and cousins in Texas and Arizona as well as many friends throughout the country.