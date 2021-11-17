Paula Jo Discher

November 6, 1949 - November 12, 2021

Paula was born to Henry “Bill” and Angeline (Dahlhauser) Dearchs on Nov. 6, 1949, at the Algona Hospital in Iowa. After high school she became a Licensed Practical Nurse.

On Nov. 1, 1969, Paula was united in marriage with Gerald “Jerry” Discher in Charles City, Iowa. She was a busy homemaker who sewed quilts, gardened, traveled, cared for her patients and participated in the Intentional Christian community of Koinonia. She was in the Foster Grandparent program, had a loving heart for her four-legged pets, and especially loved time with her grandchildren.

Days after her 72nd birthday, Paula passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 12, 2021, at the Alomere Hospital in Alexandria, Minn.

Preceding Paula in death were her husband Gerald (2013); parents Henry and Angeline; brother Leonard Dearchs; and grandson Dillion Lancaster.

Paula is survived by her children, Todd (Wendie) Discher of Danube, Marcia Lieske of Lynchburg, Va., Joshua Discher and Jeremy (Mindy) Discher both of Eagle Bend; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Gary) Schultz, Joyce Balk, Susan (Merle) Bleich, Alan (Jean) Dearchs, John Dearchs, and Jeanne (Bill) Bauhs; along with other family and friends.