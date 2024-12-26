January 10, 1931 - December 20, 2024

Funeral Service for Ordean Kabrick of Bancroft will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the United Lutheran Church in Ringsted. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bancroft with military honors conducted by McKinnon American Legion Post 377.

Ordean Kabrick was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Spencer. He was the son of Arthur and Marjory (Wald) Kabrick. The family lived in Lakefield, Minn. until 1939. They then moved to their farm near Fenton. Ordean graduated from Fenton High School in 1949.

On April 30, 1950, he married Opal Shryock. To this union they had three children. From 1952 to 1954 he served in the Korean War. In 1955, Opal and Ordean moved the family to a farm near Bancroft where they made their home for the rest of their lives.

He had various jobs working in the Ringsted Lumber Yard, helping paint exterior buildings and farming his own land. In 1958, he started his own Iron & Metal Business.

Ordean was the President of the Greenwood Cemetery for many years. He was a member of the Blakjer Lutheran Church of Seneca until the church closed, he then became a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ringsted. Ordean loved to do woodworking, collecting coins, sorting and hauling metals. He especially enjoyed going south for the winters and spending time with family and friends.

Ordean died at his home on Friday, Dec. 20 at the age of 93.

He is survived by his children, Randy Kabrick of Bancroft, Cinde Andersen (Steve) of Fairmont, Minn., and Marcy Countryman (Bruce) of Estherville; six grandchildren: Zane Kabrick (Lauren), Dana Andersen, Heather Boicourt (David), Dylan Andersen (Nathan Kahl), Brandon Countryman (Harlie) and Holly Joynt (Ryan); great-grandchildren: Brody Countryman, Drake Boicourt, Quinn Kabrick, Brock Countryman, Jaxon Kabrick, Etta Joynt, Griffin Countryman and Raven Countryman; sisters- in-law, Nancy Shryock of Graettinger; Dawn Shryock of Fertile; and many loving nieces and nephews, friends and acquaintances.

Preceding him in death is his wife Opal of 73 years; his parents; sister, Sharon Shipler; daughter-in-law, Loré Albright Kabrick; sisters-in-laws, Helen Walker, Virginia Tonderum, Marty Petersen and Wanda Finnestad; and four brothers-in-law, Raulin, Ray, Kenny and Bobby Shryock.

