April 18, 1990 - September 13, 2023

A funeral service for Officer Kevin Cram was held Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Algona High School gymnasium, 600 South Hale Street, Algona. A private graveside service was held. A public visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Officer Cram at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511.

Kevin Michael Cram was born April 18, 1990, in Mason City, the son of Mark and Robin (Beaver) Cram. He grew up in Corwith and graduated from Corwith-Wesley-LuVerne High School in 2008. Following high school, Kevin was part of the Algona Police Reserves. Kevin was employed by the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-2015. During that time, he graduated from the 251st Basic Law Enforcement Academy. He joined the Algona Police Department in June of 2015, and had been serving there since that time.

Kevin’s life was blessed with a beautiful union when he married Lara Bartusek on July 7, 2018. Their marriage was a celebration of love, commitment and the beginning of a new family chapter. Not only did Kevin find love in Lara, but he welcomed her son Archer into his life with open arms. Kevin and Lara’s family expanded with the arrival of two precious children, Weston and Ira.

Kevin lived a life filled with passion and adventure. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and had a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He spent countless hours in the woods and on the water. One of Kevin’s favorite activities was taking his family on fishing trips to Cheek, Wis. His love for animals extended beyond hunting and fishing, as he raised cattle, chickens and honed his skills in trapping. Kevin was an avid gun enthusiast, particularly antique guns. Kevin and his son Ira both had a particular love for two-cylinder 730 John Deere Tractors.

Kevin was also a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers. His greatest joys in life were his wife and sons.

Tragically, on Sept. 13, 2023, while responding to a call to protect and serve, Officer Cram made the ultimate sacrifice. He displayed remarkable bravery and selflessness in the face of danger, upholding the oath he had taken to protect his community. He was 33 years of age.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lara and their children Archer, Weston and Ira of rural Algona. He is also survived by his father and step-mother, Mark and Kim Cram; mother, Robin Beaver; brothers, Steven (Ali) Cram, Randy (fiancée, Abby) Cram; paternal grandparents, Myron and Mariann Cram; maternal grandparents, Ken and Pat Beaver; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com