EVELYN PAUL: Died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Palo Alto County Hospital, Emmetsburg. Graveside Service: Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Northlawn Memory Gardens, Iowa Falls. Celebration of Life following at Immanuel Lutheran Church immediately following the graveside service. See a full obituary in the Nov. 25 Kossuth County Advance.