April 25, 1931 - October 21, 2022

Nathan Richard Humphrey passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, in Centralia, Wash. Nathan was born in Algona on April 25, 1931, to Carl Nathan Humphrey and Iva Belle Howe. He was the eighth of nine children growing up all together on a farm in Algona. While Nathan was growing up, the Humphrey farm was one of many Iowa farms that utilized WWII POWs for work.

After graduating from Algona High School in 1949, he moved to Sitka, Alaska. He worked at the Columbia Lumber Company and played on recreational sports teams with his friends. While in Alaska, he was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1952.

After basic training in Fort Benning, Ga., he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. Nathan served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne division and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1954.

During his time in the Army, Nathan married his first wife Darlene Schealler in Dec. 1952.

Nathan and Darlene moved back to Iowa in 1954, where Nathan attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette from 1954 to 1958. To put himself through college and support his growing family, Nathan owned and operated a tavern, “Ralph’s” in Fayette.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and after a few years of teaching in Iowa, Nathan and Darlene brought their family to Adna, Wash. in 1962. They had five children: Jeffrey Nathan, Todd Alan, Scott Owen, Teresa Lynn and Kimberly Sue.

In 1972, Nathan moved to Rochester, Wash. where he lived for the remaining 50 years of his life.

In Oct. 1975, Nathan married Linda Wright and they had two children: Kevin Carl and Carmen Rebecca.

Nathan had a long and fulfilling career as an educator to the students of Maple Lane School from 1965 until his retirement in 1993. He also worked for the Centralia College and the Napavine School District.

When not working, Nathan was engaged in his personal passions including wood working, fishing and gardening. He was also known to help remodel homes, was a notorious prankster and always had a good story to tell!

Nate loved his entire family and was a true family man. He spent many holidays, vacations and reunions with his immediate and extended family from all over the country.

Nathan is preceded in death by his son: Scott Humphrey; siblings: Dorothy (Ruth) Gerber, Faye Strayer, Madison Humphrey, Vera Schultz, Owen Humphrey, Robert Humphrey and Merle Humphrey; and parents: Carl and Iva Humphrey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years: Linda Humphrey; brother: Allen Humphrey; children: Jeffrey (Heather) Humphrey, Todd (Elaine) Humphrey, Teresa (Dale) Morgan, Kimberly Martindale, Kevin (Amy) Humphrey, Carmen Vaughn; as well as 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Chehalis Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the donations be made to the Jan Watson ‘History is Cool’ Memorial Scholarship through the Rochester Scholarship Association. RSA, PO Box 1, Rochester, WA 98579 or https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RochesterScholarship.