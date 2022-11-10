May 29, 1958 - October 31, 2022

A funeral service for Nancy McQuaid will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Algona with Pastor Walter Reemtsma officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Algona. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or the Lupus Foundation, in Nancy’s name.

Nancy Ann McQuaid passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 64. She was born on May 29, 1958 in Dubuque. The daughter of Wayne and Mary Jane (Winch) Dugan, she was raised in Algona, graduated from Algona High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell College in Mount Vernon. Nancy channeled her love of science into a career, first as Vice President of Quality Control for LeeAnn Chin restaurants and later as a food safety consultant.

Following college, Nancy moved to Minneapolis, but somehow met her future husband at a St. Patrick’s Day party in Dallas. She became an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and was in the stands when they clinched the 1991 World Series. Nancy loved mysteries (on both page and screen), puzzles (crossword, jigsaw and others) and word games (do not play Scrabble with her). Picking up a love of crafting from her mother, Nancy enjoyed quilting, card-making and sewing projects of all sorts. In recent years, she developed an interest in gardening, with a particular fondness for dahlias.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Mike; her brother Jess Dugan; her cousin Kathie and her children, Kelly and Mike; her favorite mother-in-law, Helen; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved beagle/boxer Cyndi (spelled like the singer). She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com