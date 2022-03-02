December 21, 1945 - February 26, 2022

Funeral Mass for Merlin Eischeid will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on March 3, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish - St. Cecelia Church with Monsignor Edward Girres officiating. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery on March 4, at 2 p.m. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hagg-Turner Post #90 and VFW Post #2541.

Merlin Albert Eischeid was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Algona, the son of Aloysius and Josephine (Truhe) Eischeid. He grew up on a farm near Algona and attended St. Cecelia’s Academy and later graduated from Bishop Garrigan High School in 1964.

After his schooling, Merlin joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam and upon his honorable discharge he returned to the Algona area. Merlin began farming near Algona and later went to work at Pioneer.

On May 19, 1990, Merlin was united in marriage to Kim Opheim at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived and farmed near Algona and Merlin continued to also work at Pioneer until retiring after 26 years in 2011. He later went to work for Federal Hybrids in West Bend.

Merlin enjoyed his farming, his many fishing trips and relaxing at the lake, watching and going to Nascar races and going to garage sales and flea markets. He was a member of St. Cecelia’s and served many years as an usher and a lifelong member of the American Legion and the VFW.

Merlin died Feb. 26, 2022, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. He was 76.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Eischeid of Algona; sons, Mark and Carol Eischeid of Algona; Steve Eischeid of Algona; step-sons, Darin Krug of Algona; Shane Krug of Ames; Dylan Krug of Ames; and grandchildren, Seth and Jordan Eischeid. Also surviving are sisters, Esther Knecht of Floyd and Irene Kramer of Algona and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harold and June Opheim and brothers-in-law, Herbert Knecht and Marvin Kramer.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com