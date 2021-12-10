April 28, 1925 - December 7, 2021

A funeral Mass for Maxine Platt, 96, of Algona, was held at Divine Mercy Parish ~ St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Algona. Burial was in East Lawn Cemetery.

Myrtle Maxine Platt was born April 28, 1925, in Algona, daughter of Rufus M. and Myrtle D. (Bell) Lindhorst. Maxine attended grade school in Titonka graduating from Algona High School.

On May 27, 1944, Maxine was united in marriage to Francis W. Platt at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Great Lakes, Ill. They later moved to Ontario, Calif., where Francis worked for Lockheed Aircraft Services. They then moved to Minn., where they lived for 10 years before moving back to Algona in 1993. Maxine in earlier years enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, playing the organ, raising flowers, and keeping her house up nice. She was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church active in the Ladies Guild and the Choir.

M. Maxine Platt died Dec. 7, at Windsor Manor Assisted Living in Algona at the age of 96. Survivors include a daughter, Sandra (Kenneth) Del Rosso of Fenton; son, Randall (May) Platt of Stanley, N.C.; grandchildren, Cynthia (George) Fueste; Michael Brandon (Jessica) Platt; Paul Francis Platt and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Fueste; a brother, Jim (Janice) Lindhorst of Algona; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Francis on April 29, 2018; two sisters, Margaret Ewoldt and Vida Mae Roth; and two brothers, Bill and Ken Lindhorst.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.