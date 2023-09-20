Madelyn Mary Duitscher

July 30, 1927 - September 12, 2023

Madelyn “Torch” Mary Duitscher 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home, in Rockwell.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Thursday Sept. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake. Inurnment will be in Ventura Cemetery.

Madelyn Mary McCauley was born July 30, 1927, on the family farm, the daughter of Robert Francis and Mary Ellen (Kielty) McCauley in Comfrey, Minn. Madelyn attended country school until attending Clear Lake High School.

On May 21, 1949, Madelyn was united in marriage to Arnold “Dutch” Duitscher in Albert Lea, Minn.; to this union they were blessed with five children. Torch and Dutch row crop farmed and raised livestock. Torch handled most of the livestock chores while at home raising the children. Dutch worked as a plumber for Payne Plumbing and Heating and farmed. They enjoyed going to dances at the VFW in Clear Lake.

Torch was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed having her geese around on the farm. She was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, Mason City and Clear Lake VFW Auxiliary. Torch was remembered as the “popcorn girl” at the original Surf Ballroom.

Torch is survived by her children Trudy Duitscher Hillburg of Thornton, Bobbi Duitscher of Des Moines, Laura “Lolly” Duitscher of Mason City; son-in-law Tom Linahon of Clear Lake; grandchildren Anthony “TJ” Hillburg, Adam Hillburg, Shay (Jeremy) Arends, Andy Linahon, Mike Duitscher, Zach Duitscher, Kamila Clark, Josh (Jessica) Duitscher, Benjamin Duitscher; six great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Torch is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold “Dutch” Duitscher, daughter Judy Linahon; son William Duitscher and her sister Margaret Ann Martinez.

